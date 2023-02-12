Shaun Stewart finishes 36th in New Zealand Coast to Coast event

Shaun Stewart finished 36th overall in a world class field in the one of the worlds most difficult Multi Sport World Championship in New Zealand at the weekend.

Stewart finished in a time of 13 hours 52 minutes and five seconds in the event that includes a 3 kilometre run, a 55 kilometre cycle, a 30.5 kilometre mountain run, a 17 kilometre cycle, an 800 metre run (gravel), a 67 kilometre kayak and a final 70 kilometre cycle; total 243 kilometres.

He was part of the Team Donegal Oil which included Arthur McMahon from Milford, who is the Managing Director Donegal Oil Company and Founder of Donegal Oil Foundation, Letterkenny’s Boyd Robinson and Gerard Callaghan, George Kelly of Downings along with two well known crew members Rory Kennedy from Letterkenny and Downings’ Padrag McGinty.

The team were competing to raise funds for Relay for Life Donegal and if you would like to donate, you can using the following link https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/coasttocoastNZ