Appeal lodged to An Bord Pleanála against Raphoe quarry

An appeal against the granting of planning permission for a quarry in Raphoe has been lodged to An Bord Pleanála.

Donegal County Council gave the go ahead for the development last month.

There was concern that the heritage of the town would be damaged if the quarry proceeded.

There was much opposition locally when permission was granted by Donegal County Council in January for the quarrying of 5.37 hectares at Magherasolis & Craigs, Raphoe which will be subject to extraction and processing of rock through drilling, blasting, crushing and screening and all associated ancillary facilities/works over a 25 year period.

Previously, the development was given the go ahead in 2019 but following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the decision was overturned.

An appeal has once again been lodged with the body.

Lady Heather Robinson, the owner of Oakfield Park, An Taisce, the Raphoe Community in Action Group and a local National School are among a number of people who have lodged this latest appeal.

The case is due to be decided by June 8th.