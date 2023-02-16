Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Broadband in NW priority for Government to facilitate employment opportunities – Minister Coveney

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment says delivering high speed broadband to the North West is a priority for Government to facilitate remote working opportunities and the opening of new businesses in the region.

Minister Simon Coveney is hosting a ‘Building Better Business in the North-West’ event at the Atlantic Technological University’s Letterkenny campus on March 3rd.

It will highlight the opportunities and challenges presented by digital transformation and decarbonisation.

Minister Coveney told today’s Nine til Noon Show that positive work is ongoing to enhance opportunities:

