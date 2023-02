Donegal County Council is being urged to expedite work to address flooding on the Trentagh Road between Kilmacrennan and Churchill.

The issue was raised by Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who welcomed the inclusion of the road on the Regional and Local Roads programme announced this week.

Cllr Brogan says there is a welcome focus on the road and its issues at the moment, and it’s important that action is taken to capitalise on that ………..