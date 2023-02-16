Donegal Youth Service seeking permanent new home in Letterkenny

The Regional Director of the Donegal Youth Service says getting put to all areas of the county is a challenge, and securing a permanent and publicly owned home for the service is vital. Lorraine Thompson told councillors this week that the service has 30 staff and over 300 volunteers, reaching 11,000 young people annually.

She said DYS is in its current building on Port Road for 15 years, and recently failed in a bid to purchase it.

Since then, Ms Thompson said rent has risen sharply, and as members discuss urban regeneration in Letterkenny, a site on Lower Main Street would be perfect as a permanent home for the youth service………….