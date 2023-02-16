Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Green Party expected to block introduction of summer electricity credit

The Green Party is expected to block the introduction of a fourth electricity credit this summer as the government meets today to discuss a new cost of living package.

The Greens will argue the roll out of any further universal support to families to off set their energy bills should be delayed until later in the year.

According to the Irish Independent the Green Party said the most vulnerable families should be prioritized for support in the coming weeks through the existing social welfare system.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

high speed broadband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Broadband in NW priority for Government to facilitate employment opportunities – Minister Coveney

16 February 2023
ndls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to cut NDLS office hours in Letterkenny paused

16 February 2023
LYIT, Killybegs, Tourism College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Harris gives assurances that Killybegs campus will play critical role in ATU

16 February 2023
Raphoe
News, Top Stories

Appeal lodged to An Bord Pleanála against Raphoe quarry

16 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

high speed broadband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Broadband in NW priority for Government to facilitate employment opportunities – Minister Coveney

16 February 2023
ndls
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to cut NDLS office hours in Letterkenny paused

16 February 2023
LYIT, Killybegs, Tourism College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Harris gives assurances that Killybegs campus will play critical role in ATU

16 February 2023
Raphoe
News, Top Stories

Appeal lodged to An Bord Pleanála against Raphoe quarry

16 February 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Enquiries ongoing into Letterkenny incident

16 February 2023
farm
News, Audio, Top Stories

75% of farmers remain deeply concerned about rising input costs

16 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube