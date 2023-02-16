Minister Harris gives assurances that Killybegs campus will play critical role in ATU

The Minister for Higher Education has given assurances that the Killybegs campus will play a critical role in the Atlantic Technological University.

Minister Simon Harris confirmed also that he expects a regional campus support fund to be established shortly which he says will be very significant for the smaller campuses.

He was responding to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who says the significant role of the Killybegs campus is evidence of the future potential development of the facility.

Minister Harris says the ATU is also committed to the future of the Killybegs campus: