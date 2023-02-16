Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plans to cut NDLS office hours in Letterkenny paused

Plans to cut the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service office in Letterkenny have been paused.

Minister Jack Chambers has confirmed that he has requested the closure of the office on a part time basis does not go ahead at the moment. He says the office will currently continue to operate as normal while he reviews a report from the RSA.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn while welcoming the update from the Minister says there needs to be a guarantee that the service remains in place:

