The Government’s next cost-of-living support package will be tilted towards lower income families, with the 9 percent hospitality VAT rate being axed.

The reduction in excise on fuel is also due to expire, which could see prices at the pump rise once again.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this week revealed the measures will be signed off on after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It’s expected that it will include a host of targeted and universal interventions to help people with rising bills.