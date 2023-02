Defective concrete block homeowners are set to travel to Dublin once again to demand 100% redress.

Donegal County Councillors have been urged to show their support in leading the protest at Leinster House on Tuesday.

To date, 13 Councillors have confirmed their attendance with more are expected to confirm over the coming days.

Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says Councillors need to fight for the affected homeowners: