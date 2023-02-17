Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jarlath Burns elected GAA President

Donegal’s Niall Erskine has lost out in the GAA Presidential race with Jarlath Burns elected as the head of the association on the first count.

The former Armagh captain won 158 votes on first count, exceeding the quota by 19 votes.

Killybegs native Erskine took 49 votes while Pat Teelan had 70.

Burns will officially take over from Larry McCarthy at next year’s Congress.

