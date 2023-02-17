Jarlath Burns elected GAA President

Donegal’s Niall Erskine has lost out in the GAA Presidential race with Jarlath Burns elected as the head of the association on the first count.

The former Armagh captain won 158 votes on first count, exceeding the quota by 19 votes.

Killybegs native Erskine took 49 votes while Pat Teelan had 70.

Burns will officially take over from Larry McCarthy at next year’s Congress.

First count and only count for Uachtarán CLG, Jarleth Burns with 158 votes. A very gracious Niall Erskine wished Jareth every success in his resounding result. He thanked his his clubs and county for their support.

Well done on a great campaign, Niall. — CLG Dhún na nGall (@officialdonegal) February 17, 2023

Comhghairdeas to Jarlath Burns who has been elected as Uachtarán Tofa at #GAACongress tonight. What a poignant and proud moment for our county. Well done Jarlath👏#BackBurns @SilverbridgeGAA pic.twitter.com/5pjDupSiD0 — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) February 17, 2023

