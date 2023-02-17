Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinator appointed at LUH

A new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinator has been appointed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Angela McCloskey who is from Letterkenny and spent 19 years working as a radiographer at the hospital has taken up the role.

The Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinator acts as a visible focal point for patients, families and carers and is often the main contact within the hospital.

They help to resolve issues for patients and their families and work towards improving the patient experience.

