The Londonderry and Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce appeal for signatures to get road scheme underway

The Londonderry and Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce are appealing businesses based in the North West who wish to see the A5 Western Transport Corridor Road Scheme get underway for signatures on an open letter.

This letter will be addressed to the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland ahead of the 3rd March consultation deadline before a public inquiry on the road upgrade scheme commences later this year.

The deadline for signatures is 12 noon on Monday 27th February. For those wishing to sign can click HERE.