Monaghan earned their first win of the 2023 National Football League Division One, thanks to an eight point win over Donegal in Clones.

At half time, Vinny Corey’s men trailed seven points to six but a strong second half performance saw them grab control of the game.

Sean Jones then found the net to help seal the 1-20 to 0-15 victory.

Monaghan’s Darren Hughes says they are happy with their performance…

After the game Monaghan boss Vinny Corey gave his reaction…