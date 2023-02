Donegal Ladies were beaten for the fourth time in four games on Sunday afternoon.

2-09 to 0-07 was the score in favour of Waterford.

Goals from Annie Fitzgerald and Lauren McGregor helped Waterford to the two points.

Donegal’s Emer Gallagher told Maureen O’Donnell they are hugely disappointed by the loss…

After the game Donegal manager Maxi Curran admitted Waterford outfought his side…