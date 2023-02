Donegal hurlers unbeaten run in Division 2B came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Mickey McCann’s side went down 1-23 to 0-16 to Meath in Pairc Tailteann.

Declan Coulter was top scorer on the afternoon for Donegal notching eight points.

Brendan Cummings has the full time report…

Donegal’s Padraig Doherty told Brendan Cummings they can still improve…