Mark English takes ninth National Indoor title

Mark English won his ninth National Indoor title at the National Senior Indoor Championships on Sunday afternoon.
The Finn Valley AC man finished in a time of 1 minute 52.47 seconds in the 800 metre event.
You can view the closing moments of the race below.
✨ National Title ✨
No one was catching him, as Mark English (Finn Valley) comfortably claims his 8th National Senior Indoor 800m title clocking 1:52.47 🙌
🥈Roland Surlis (Annalee)
🥉Jake Bagge (Ferrybank)#IrishAthletics https://t.co/8kNu8qkSSg pic.twitter.com/wlMevajBHy
— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 19, 2023
Elsewhere, Lauren Callaghan earned bronze in the long jump with a jump of 6.07 metres while, Tir Chonaill Ac’s Conall Mahon won silver in the men’s triple jump, with a jump of 14.40 metres.
Athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…