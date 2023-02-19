Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mark English takes ninth National Indoor title

Photo: Athletics Ireland on Facebook

Mark English won his ninth National Indoor title at the National Senior Indoor Championships on Sunday afternoon.

The Finn Valley AC man finished in a time of 1 minute 52.47 seconds in the 800 metre event.

You can view the closing moments of the race below.

Elsewhere, Lauren Callaghan earned bronze in the long jump with a jump of 6.07 metres while, Tir Chonaill Ac’s Conall Mahon won silver in the men’s triple jump, with a jump of 14.40 metres.

Athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…

