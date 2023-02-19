Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Object relating to Derry security alert declared viable

 

The suspicious object at the centre of a security alert in Derry has been declared as viable

Police remain at the scene in the Corrody Road area this afternoon, following the discovery of the device yesterday, just metres away from homes and sports area were children were playing.

The device now been taken away for further examination, but a number of cordons remain in place as police search the area.

Four people, arrested in relation to this incident and an attempted hijacking on Friday evening, are still in police custody.

 

 

