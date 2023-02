Donegal manager Paddy Carr has confirmed that captain Patrick McBrearty will require surgery on the injury he sustained against Tyrone in Donegal’s second game in this seasons National Football League.

Carr’s side were defeated 1-20 to 0-15 by Monaghan in their league clash in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat means Donegal remain on two points after three games.

After the game, Donegal boss Paddy Carr spoke with Oisin Kelly…