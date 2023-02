Another blow for Tyrone following 0-13 point to 0-16 defeat to Galway .

They now find themselves in the bottom half of Division One, alongside Kerry, Donegal and Monaghan.

The Tyrone side were behind for most of the game with the half time score sitting at Tyrone 0-3 Galway 0-7

With another big away fixture to Mayo next week, Dooher and Logan’s side will need big performances in their final two home games to prevent relegation.