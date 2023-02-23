Polls say Sinn Fein remains most popular political party in Ireland

Sinn Fein remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to the latest opinion poll.

An Irish Times survey shows 35 percent of voters chose Sinn Fein as their preferred party, followed by Fine Gael at 22 percent and Fianna Fail at 18 percent.

Mary Lou McDonald’s popularity has slipped three points to 42 percent, slightly behind the Taoiseach at 43 percent.

Political editor of the Irish Times Pat Leahy says Tánaiste Michael Martin remains the most popular leader, despite his party’s slight dip in the polls: