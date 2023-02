Donegal’s journey to remain in Division 1 of the National Football League sees their next assignment at home to Galway on Sunday.

A much needed win could see Paddy Carr’s side move off the bottom of the standings.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full live match commentary from the 12.30pm throw in at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

On this weeks GAAPreview Oisin spoke with Donegal’s 2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee: