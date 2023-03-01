New car registrations in Donegal continue to rise

The number of new cars registered in Donegal continues to rise.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 945 new vehicles were registered in the county last month, up 2.45% when compared to the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, for the month of February, 89 electric vehicles were registered in Donegal, representing a rise on figures also.

Nationally, new car registrations were up 9.9%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says increased supply, strong Government supports and the State’s commitment to investing in charging infrastructure, are all essential elements in encouraging the transition to electric.