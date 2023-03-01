Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

In hour one, we kick off with a look at what is making the newspaper headlines and then we get an update on Nowdoc services in Donegal. Later we welcome into studio the new President of Letterkenny Chamber Fionnuala Rabbitt:

In hour Two we chat to social media influencer Eric Roberts about his career and new filters on Tiktok which could be putting pressure on young people. Later we talk about community supports that are being put in place for people effected by the Defective Concrete Scandal:

There’s an interest chat about bee keeping, Chris Ashmore is in studio demonstrating the Smovey fitness system and Ciaran O’Donnell joins us with the business news:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gritwed
News, Top Stories

More routes in Donegal to be gritted this evening

1 March 2023
jb
Around the North West

Around The Northwest with John Breslin – Danielle and Roseann McGlinchey, founders of Noted Ireland

1 March 2023
car insurance
News

New car registrations in Donegal continue to rise

1 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gritwed
News, Top Stories

More routes in Donegal to be gritted this evening

1 March 2023
jb
Around the North West

Around The Northwest with John Breslin – Danielle and Roseann McGlinchey, founders of Noted Ireland

1 March 2023
car insurance
News

New car registrations in Donegal continue to rise

1 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 March 2023
Just Bieber
Entertainment

Bieber cancels world tour

1 March 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in unemployment rate for February

1 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube