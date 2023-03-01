Students from Dungloe and Donegal Town awarded funding for social projects

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Students from two Donegal schools have been awarded funding totalling €1,100 to advance their ideas for ways of bringing about positive change in their communities, through their participation in the Young Social Innovators’ (YSI) Social Innovation Den in conjunction with Community Foundation Ireland.

The high point of the YSI Den is a series of Dragon’s Den-style pitching sessions at which the teenagers recently presented their ideas to a panel of representatives, including from Dublin City Council, Community Foundation Ireland and EirGrid, to enable them to access Social Impact Fund support to advance their projects.

Students from Abbey Vocational School, Donegal town, secured €500 for their The Greenest Link project aimed at highlighting TFI Local Link Bus Services as an alternative public transport facility on offer to people in Co Donegal. They were awarded funding to produce leaflets on the Local Link for older people.

Students from Rosses Community School, Dungloe, secured €600 for their Menstrual Waves project aimed at promoting menstrual health education in schools. The team presented their idea for producing an easy-to-understand menstrual cycle tracking booklet to help students understand the impact that changes in hormones can have on how they feel at certain times in the month, including how it can affect their sports and exercise routines. They were awarded funding to cover the cost of printing the booklet as well as leaflets for parents and students. They will also receive mentoring in social media and marketing.

Roger Warnock, CEO of Young Social Innovators, said: “The innovative ideas awarded Social Impact Fund support through our Social Innovation Den this year show how strongly engaged our young people are when it comes to the pressing and relevant issues impacting on people and society today. We are delighted to help advance these inspirational youth-led projects further through the provision of direct support. To date, the YSI Social Innovation Den has provided over €150,000 in grant funding to support youth-led ideas for social change throughout Ireland. We are grateful to Community Foundation Ireland for supporting our Den events this year via the Social Impact Fund, which is dedicated to advancing young people’s ideas for positive change.”

Pics – Top – Clodagh Glackin, Rowan Buchanan and Freya Burton from Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Above – Rianna Doherty and Tia Gallagher from Rosses Community School, Dungloe

