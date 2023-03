Buncrana Hearts bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup at the quarter final stage after they were beaten 1-0 by St Michael’s of Tipperary.

The sides were level at 0-0 at half time before St Michael’s were awarded a second half penalty for a handball in the Buncrana box.

That penalty was then converted and the Munster side held on to claim the victory.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…