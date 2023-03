Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 claimed victory in the Midland Stages Rally on Sunday.

The pair finished 10.7 seconds ahead of Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in their Ford Fiesta.

Gary Kiernan and John McCabe in their Ford Escort claimed victory in the modified section by 3.3 seconds ahead of Donegal’s Mark Alcorn in his Ford Escort Mk2 after Alcorn hit a bail in the closing loop.