News came this week that Loganair are to restore their service from Donegal to Glasgow.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays from July 1st to September 24th.

This announcement comes just under a year since Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig put a motion to the Glenties MD meeting asking for engagement in finding a carrier for the flight.

The Cllr is delighted to see the return of the flight and hopeful for the future of the airport and the surrounding communities…