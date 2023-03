Eimear O’Brien and Amy Greene helped DCU women to team gold at the Irish Universities Cross Country Championships in Limerick at the weekend.

Elsewhere the Jake O’Regan from County Clare was the first athlete home in Saturday morning’s Bundoran 10 mile race and John Kelly made it onto the the Ireland team for the European Throwing Cup, the team are due to compete in Leiria, Portugal next weekend.

Highland’s athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…