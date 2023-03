Tyrone boosted their survival chances in Division One of the National Football League after they beat Kerry 1-15 to 2-09 in Healy Park, Omagh.

Brian Kennedy netted for Tyrone to cancel out Sean O’Shea early goal.

Tyrone fell behind to a Paul Murphy goal early in the second half but finished the game stronger to run out the victors.

After the game, Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan said it was a big win for his side…