Tyrone have moved off the bottom of the Division One of the National Football League table after they beat Kerry 1-15 to 2-09 in Healy Park, Omagh.

At half time the sides were level at 1-07 a piece but Kerry got themselves in front, 10 minutes into the second half with Paul Murphy’s goal.

Tyrone then improved their performance to run out three point winners.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…