Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

Hour one kicks off with our usual review of the front pages, then we hear of concerns over delays in the provision of a new Health Centre in Dunfanaghy. Later, Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses a growing campaign in the Dail for Ireland to continue to be able to use cash:

 

We continue the conversations from the first hour and later the ‘Midnight Preachers’ are in studio performing live:

 

In the final hour, we have students from Stramore National School who won the finals of the All Ireland VEX IQ Robotics Competition and now head to Dallas to compete – then there’s an extensive conversation on the issue of fostering:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

home help
News, Top Stories

193% increase in those on home support waiting list in Donegal

9 March 2023
Pearse Budget Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Speaking out of both sides of his mouth’ – Tanaiste accuses Deputy Doherty

9 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 March 2023
rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn tells Dail goverment must take a harder line on Rockall

9 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

home help
News, Top Stories

193% increase in those on home support waiting list in Donegal

9 March 2023
Pearse Budget Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Speaking out of both sides of his mouth’ – Tanaiste accuses Deputy Doherty

9 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 March 2023
rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn tells Dail goverment must take a harder line on Rockall

9 March 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

17% of TDs are landlords

9 March 2023
Orange 2
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann issue Orange Weather Warning for Donegal

9 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube