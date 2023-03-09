Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

Hour one kicks off with our usual review of the front pages, then we hear of concerns over delays in the provision of a new Health Centre in Dunfanaghy. Later, Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses a growing campaign in the Dail for Ireland to continue to be able to use cash:

We continue the conversations from the first hour and later the ‘Midnight Preachers’ are in studio performing live:

In the final hour, we have students from Stramore National School who won the finals of the All Ireland VEX IQ Robotics Competition and now head to Dallas to compete – then there’s an extensive conversation on the issue of fostering: