Gritting for all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated routes to commence this evening

Donegal county council have issued a gritting notice for all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes. Gritting will begin at 7PM this evening.

Drivers are urged to assume no road is ice free.

 

Donegal gritting route index is as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Top Stories

eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 4700 eviction notices issued in third quarter of 2022

10 March 2023
Steering the pig away from the main road
News, Top Stories

On the run pig rescued in Donegal Town

10 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

