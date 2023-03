A Donegal Deputy is calling for policies to be introduced to stem the rise of investment scams and fraud.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says action is necessary to tackle such online scams.

This comes as FraudSMART warned of the worrying rise in investment scams being carried, particularly targeted to those aged over 55.

Deputy Doherty is calling for a requirement to be put in place for online platforms and social media companies to pay compensation to victims of said fraud.