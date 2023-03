Dergview notched up a rare away win as they produced the shock of the day in the Irish League Championship as they defeated the league leaders Loughgall 1-0 with Ben Gallagher getting the only goal.

This result lifts them above Institute who were beaten 2-1 away to second placed Warrenpoint, who are now five points behind Loughgall.

Third placed Annagh United also slipped up as they lost 3-1 at home to Ballyclare Comrades.