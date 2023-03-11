Donegal pullers in medals haul at the World Indoor Tug of War Championship

There were a number of Donegal pullers on the various Irish teams that took medals at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships held at the Jim Baker Stadium in Antrim.

Among the gold medals won by Ireland were ones in the the 640kg category today.

Hugh McEleney, Andrew McGonigle, Shaun Doherty, Adrian Lynch, and Gerard Porter were among the medal winners as club representatives from Carndonagh and Clonmany to the fore.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were won by Irish teams.

Danny McGonigle, the Clonmany Tug of War legend who did so much to bring the championships to Letterkenny back in 2020, was in Antrim for this year’s championships, and spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.