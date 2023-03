Finn Harps and Wexford played out a 0-0 draw in the First Division on Friday night in Finn Park.

The point is Harps second of the campaign meanwhile Wexford now took their tally for the season to four with the draw.

Former Finn Harps defender, now with Wexford Ethan Boyle told Chris Ashmore he believes a point each is a fair reflection of the game…