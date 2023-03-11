Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Masters named as Club of the Year

Four Masters were named as Club of the Year at Friday’s Gaelic Life awards night in Monaghan’s Hillgrove Hotel.

It came after a season that saw them crowned as U13, U15 and U17 football champions with their U17 side coming within a whisker of winning the Ulster title but for a late Dungiven goal.

The saw off competition from Ulster senior champions Glen and Loughgiel who won the Ulster senior camogie and minor hurling titles.

Now in its 12th year, the event marked a night of celebration for club players – senior, intermediate and junior – across Ulster in all four codes – hurling, camogie, men’s and ladies football.

Players on the four respective All-Star teams of the year were presented with their awards with former Antrim camogie star Jane Adams inducted into the hall of fame.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke was named as Manager of the Year.

Dougan was joined on the football team by Emmett Bradley, Michael Warnock, Conleth McGuckian and Ethan Doherty.

Slaughtneil’s Paul McNeill and Shane McGuigan were selected on the hurling team with Tina Bradley on the camogie team.

Dunloy’s Ryan Elliott was named as Hurler of the Year, with Loughgiel’s Róisín McCormick announced as camogie player of the year.

Moneyglass attacking ace Orlaith Prenter was selected as Ladies Footballer of the Year for her exploits as the Antrim champions reached the Ulster final, only to come up short against Monaghan powerhouse Donaghmoyne.

Donaghmoyne’s Eimear Traynor, who plays camogie with Culloville, picked up the dual player of the year.

