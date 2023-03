The Tyrone hurlers were well beaten by their Meath counterparts who won by 2-17 to 0-8 in Division 2B of the the Allianz National Hurling League at Healy Park.

Meath led by 0-15 to 0-5 at the break and always held the upper hand.

This result leaves them top of the table on eight points from four outings. Donegal can move into second spot if they overcome Wicklow at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny tomorrow.

In the other game in Division 2B, London thumped Sligo 5-16 to 2-20.