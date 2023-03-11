Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Main arrested in relation to Caldwell shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with ‘a claim of responsibility’ following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Tyrone last month.

The PSNI say the 25-year-old man is being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

He’s also being held in relation to a hoax security alert last month in Derry, where a suspicious object was found near Celtic Court.

Last month, Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot in front of a group of youths in a sports complex in Omagh and suffered life-changing injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Main arrested in relation to Caldwell shooting

11 March 2023
Screenshot 2023-03-10 193930
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Day Hospital and Donegal Hospital Day Centre to reopen April 3rd.

11 March 2023
high rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

People can’t afford rent in West-Donegal – Cllr Mac Giollaeasbuig

11 March 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Dep Doherty calls for policies to protect scam victims

11 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Main arrested in relation to Caldwell shooting

11 March 2023
Screenshot 2023-03-10 193930
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Day Hospital and Donegal Hospital Day Centre to reopen April 3rd.

11 March 2023
high rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

People can’t afford rent in West-Donegal – Cllr Mac Giollaeasbuig

11 March 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Dep Doherty calls for policies to protect scam victims

11 March 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

The Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht & Obituaries – Friday March 10th

10 March 2023
eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 4700 eviction notices issued in third quarter of 2022

10 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube