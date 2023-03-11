Main arrested in relation to Caldwell shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with ‘a claim of responsibility’ following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Tyrone last month.

The PSNI say the 25-year-old man is being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

He’s also being held in relation to a hoax security alert last month in Derry, where a suspicious object was found near Celtic Court.

Last month, Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot in front of a group of youths in a sports complex in Omagh and suffered life-changing injuries.