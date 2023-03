Derry City have been knocked off top spot in the Premier Division after they drew 0-0 with Dundalk on Friday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

That result coupled with Bohs 2-0 win over St Pat’s means the candystripes are now second with Bohs in top spot.

Patrick McEleney and Ben Doherty gave their thoughts to Martin Holmes…