Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Rhys Irwin qualifies for Pro A Group in Daytona

Donegal’s Rhys Irwin qualified in the Pro A Group for the Daytona 200 on Saturday afternoon.

Irwin finished in 17 place for the race after a mechanical issue left him with only one flying lap.

The race is set to take place later this evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Processed with VSCO with v3 preset
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catch up with Donegal Dips as they celebrate International Women’s Day

11 March 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Main arrested in relation to Caldwell shooting

11 March 2023
Screenshot 2023-03-10 193930
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Day Hospital and Donegal Hospital Day Centre to reopen April 3rd.

11 March 2023
high rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

People can’t afford rent in West-Donegal – Cllr Mac Giollaeasbuig

11 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Processed with VSCO with v3 preset
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catch up with Donegal Dips as they celebrate International Women’s Day

11 March 2023
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Main arrested in relation to Caldwell shooting

11 March 2023
Screenshot 2023-03-10 193930
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Day Hospital and Donegal Hospital Day Centre to reopen April 3rd.

11 March 2023
high rent
News, Audio, Top Stories

People can’t afford rent in West-Donegal – Cllr Mac Giollaeasbuig

11 March 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Dep Doherty calls for policies to protect scam victims

11 March 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

The Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht & Obituaries – Friday March 10th

10 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube