Rhys Irwin qualifies for Pro A Group in Daytona

Donegal’s Rhys Irwin qualified in the Pro A Group for the Daytona 200 on Saturday afternoon.
Irwin finished in 17 place for the race after a mechanical issue left him with only one flying lap.
The race is set to take place later this evening.
