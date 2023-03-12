Cheltenham Preview with Denis Kirwin

The Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner with the festival set to get underway on Tuesday, March 14.

Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill is the big star of the festival and runs in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday.

The feature race of day two see’s Willie Mullins’ Energumene bid to retain his Champion Chase crown.

On day three, Flooring Porter is bids for three in a row in the Stayers Hurdle.

With Galopin Des Champs the favourite for the Gold Cup on Friday, March 17.

Denis Kirwin joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the festival…