Donegal hurlers well beaten by Wicklow

Donegal suffered a heavy defeat to Wicklow in the National Hurling League Division 2B on Sunday afternoon.

0-11 to 2-24 was how it finished with Sam O’Dowd and David Weir grabbing the Wicklow goals.

Brendan Devenney has the full time report…

Dooey Beach
News, Top Stories

Ancient fossils found on Donegal beach

12 March 2023
racheal sharkey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Irish filmmaker inspired by An Cailín Ciúin and the possibilities of the future

12 March 2023
sheep1
News, Top Stories

Two in-lamb ewes dead following attacks this weekend in Derrybeg

12 March 2023
Processed with VSCO with v3 preset
News, Audio, Top Stories

Catch up with Donegal Dips as they celebrate International Women’s Day

11 March 2023
