Donegal hurlers well beaten by Wicklow

Donegal suffered a heavy defeat to Wicklow in the National Hurling League Division 2B on Sunday afternoon.
0-11 to 2-24 was how it finished with Sam O’Dowd and David Weir grabbing the Wicklow goals.
Brendan Devenney has the full time report…
