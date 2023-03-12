Donegal Irish filmmaker inspired by An Cailín Ciúin and the possibilities of the future

Irish stars face an anxious wait to see how they fare at tonight’s Oscars.

The Banshees of Inisherin is up for nine nominations, while An Cailín Ciúin has a nod for best international film.

More locally we’ve had a word with Gaeilgeoir Racheal Sharkey who is starting out on her film making career…

In December Rachael won the Chapel Hill School Micheál O’Loinsigh Youth Film Competition and Award 2022 with her Irish film “Seanathair” a story about the life of her grandfather.

More recently the Falcarragh native’s film “Thíos cois na trádomh” was screened and nominated for Irish Language Film of the year at the First Cut Youth Film Festival in Co.Cork.

Rachael says “it’s an honour to be able to share the beauty of Donegal nationwide.”

The link to watch the short film:

https://youtu.be/AuNPaU1LUQg