“We dominated most of the game”-Gavin Cullen

Cockhill Celtic are into the semi final of the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time in their history.

Gavin Cullen’s side beat Drumcondra 3-0 in Sunday’s quarter final.

Two quick goals early in the second half from Lee McColgan’s and Luke Rudden helped Cockhill on their way before Adam McLaughlin sealed the win on 87 minutes.

The Donegal side will now head to Cork to play Ringmahon Rovers next weekend.

Cockhill’s manager Gavin Cullen told Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport that his side dominated most of the game…