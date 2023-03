Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred on the grounds of Letterkenny University Hospital, on Saturday morning last between 2:05am-2:10am.

The incident seen a red Toyota Vitz with a partial registration number of ’12 D 61′ let a light and abandoned at the main entrance to the hospital.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station: