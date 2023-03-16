Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
36 year old man arrested in Strabane in connection with a serious assault

A 36 year old man has been arrested in Strabane today in connection with the serious assault of another man in the town on Sunday evening last.

It’s reported that a man in his thirties had been assaulted inside a property in St Colman’s Drive on Sunday.

He sustained facial injuries during the attack. He managed to make his way outside and onto the street where a member of the public came upon him and administered first aid until emergency services arrived.

The man was subsequently transferred to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detectives conducted a search in the St Colman’s Drive area of Strabane today and the 36 year old man was arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent. He remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to the incident to come forward.

