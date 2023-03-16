Another big one for Cockhill – Garbhan Friel & Tommy Doherty

Cockhill Celtic are just one game away from making the FAI Intermediate Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium.

This Sunday in Cork, Cockhill Celtic will face Ringmahon Rangers at the semi final stage of the competition.

To reach the last four, the Ulster Senior League Champions beat the likes of Avondale and Drumcondra and they will need another big performance if they are to progress to a first ever final.

Chris Ashmore has been getting a feel of Cockhill’s preparation for the game with members of the club.

Player Garbhan Friel:

