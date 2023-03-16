Appeal for dog beaten and buried alive in Derry

The PSNI and a dog rescue service are appealing for information after a dog was found injured and buried alive in Derry yesterday afternoon.

The American bulldog had sustained numerous injuries including broken ribs, a collapsed lung and brain damage. There was also evidence of long term abuse including starvation and possible dog fighting.

Two men were witnessed hitting the dog before burying her alive in Ballyarnett Country Park.

The dog has since been put down.

Vivan Kelly, manager of FBI Pet Resuce, says it is one of the worst cases she has come across: